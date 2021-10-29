In the first three quarters, Huawei’s revenue dropped by 32%.

Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, revealed on Friday that its revenue fell by a third in the first three months of the year, as it battled US sanctions that have harmed its smartphone sales.

After the government of former President Donald Trump tried to hobble Huawei over concerns that it could constitute a cybersecurity and espionage threat, the company has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technological competition.

According to a corporate statement, sales volume declined 32% from January to September to 455.8 billion yuan ($71.3 billion).

Huawei, which isn’t publicly traded, released little details and didn’t break out its performance by business segment.

However, in a statement, rotating chairman Guo Ping said the company’s business-to-consumer division, which includes smartphones and other gadgets, was “seriously harmed” during the period.

The telecom carrier business, on the other hand, has “remained stable,” and the company was “confident (that) we will continue to provide tangible value for our clients,” he said.

The US has produced no evidence to back up its assertions of a security concern, but it has prohibited Huawei from obtaining critical components like microchips and has blocked it from using Google’s Android operating system.

Huawei’s income has already dropped in 2020, thanks in part to the sale of its budget phone brand Honor late last year to help the company keep access to components and survive.

Due to its difficulties, Huawei has had to quickly pivot into other business lines including as enterprise computing, intelligent vehicle technologies, and software.

Huawei, along with Apple and Samsung, is the world’s largest supplier of telecoms network equipment and was previously a top-three smartphone manufacturer.

However, because to US pressure, it has plummeted in the smartphone rankings.

Huawei released its own mobile operating system in June to compete with Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS in the smartphone market, but analysts believe it will struggle to stay relevant in a market dominated by Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

On national security grounds, Huawei networking gear has been removed or banned in a number of nations.

The current US government, led by Joe Biden, has suggested that the pressure on Huawei will not be eased.

The return to China of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou last month, however, eliminated one distraction for the company.

Meng Wanzhou, the 49-year-old daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has been held under house arrest in Canada for nearly three years due to a US extradition demand.

Washington accused her of attempting to hide and cheating the HSBC bank. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.