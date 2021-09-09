In the first airlift after the US withdrawal, 200 passengers will depart Kabul.

On Thursday, 200 passengers, including US citizens, were scheduled to board an aircraft out of Kabul airport, the first flight bringing foreigners out of the Afghan capital since the US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The Taliban’s journey to Doha comes less than a month after marching into Kabul and deposing former President Ashraf Ghani.

A Qatar Airways flight was scheduled to depart Kabul Airport on Thursday afternoon, carrying 200 people — the first since a massive, chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a sudden end with the US exit.

The US State Department had phoned him in the morning and urged him to travel to the airport, according to an Afghan-American dual citizen waiting to board the flight with his family.

“I haven’t felt well in the last few weeks. He told AFP, “Someone told me that people were looking for me.”

“We contacted the State Department, and they called me this morning and instructed me to go to the airport,” the father, who did not want to be identified, told AFP.

The airport had become a terrible emblem of desperation among Afghans afraid of the insurgents’ return to power in the days following the Taliban’s onslaught, with thousands of people crowded around its gates everyday, some even clinging to jets as they took off.

A suicide bombing near the airport on August 26 claimed by the Islamic State group’s local affiliate killed over 100 people, including 13 US personnel.

On Thursday, Al Jazeera TV aired footage of families, including women, children, and the elderly, waiting at the airport with baggage awaiting their time to depart.

It was unclear whether any countries other than Qatar had taken a role in the airlift’s planning.

In recent years, Qatar has served as a vital link between the Taliban and the world community, and many nations, including the US, have shifted their embassies from Kabul to Doha as a result of the Taliban’s rule.

One individual, who identified himself as a Canadian, told the broadcaster, “We are very appreciative of the Qataris.”

According to AFP journalists, there was a considerably bigger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul away from the airport, with armed men – including special forces in military fatigues – standing guard on street corners and manning checkpoints.

Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, named it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.