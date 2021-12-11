In the face of Russian threats, the United Kingdom calls for Western unity.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Saturday that the West and its allies must unify against authoritarianism, as she hosted G7 peers concerned about Russian and Chinese threats.

The two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s wealthiest countries in Liverpool, northwest England, is the final in-person meeting of Britain’s year-long G7 chair before it is passed to Germany.

Russia’s army build-up on Ukraine’s border is at the top of the agenda, along with conversations about confronting China, restricting Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and resolving the situation in Myanmar’s military-run government.

Truss stated as she formally launched the talks, “We need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who seek to limit the frontiers of freedom and democracy.”

“We’ll need a totally united voice to do this. We must broaden our economic and security posture globally.” On Friday, Truss met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the margins of the conference.

Next week, Blinken will travel to Southeast Asia for a visit aimed at emphasizing the area’s importance in Washington’s policy of countering an increasingly assertive China in the region.

On Sunday, ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will attend the G7 summit for the first time, in a session devoted to wide-ranging discussions on topics such as Covid-19 vaccines, finance, and gender equality.

As Britain’s chosen G7 “guests,” South Korea, Australia, South Africa, and India will also attend, with many participants participating remotely due to the pandemic and development of the Omicron version.

Before the summit, Truss stated that she wished for stronger linkages between the G7 nations in commerce, investment, technology, and security “so that we can defend and advance freedom and democracy around the world.”

“Over the next few days, I’ll be hammering that message home,” she added.

Truss, who took over as Britain’s top diplomat from Dominic Raab in September, gave her first big foreign policy speech on Wednesday, as global issues loom.

Following mounting concerns about a large Russian force build-up on the border, she cautioned Moscow that invading Ukraine would be “a geopolitical blunder.”

That echoed remarks made the day before by US Vice President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a virtual encounter.

The United Kingdom's G7 presidency has been dominated by responses to Beijing's growing international assertiveness and alleged widespread internal human rights violations, notably against its Muslim citizens.