In the face of rising prices, OPEC+ maintains its planned output increase.

Despite rising crude prices, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its key partners decided at a meeting on Monday to continue to their planned mild increases in output for November.

According to a statement released after the OPEC+ alliance’s brief videoconference meeting, delegates agreed to continue to the July timetable, which was to “adjust upward the monthly overall output by 0.4 million bpd (barrels per day) for the month of November 2021.”

The fear that the club might refuse to approve any output increases had already sent the market soaring as the meeting began, with US prices reaching their highest level since November 2014.

The price of a barrel oil WTI, one of the main global benchmarks, was up at $77.09 at roughly 1330 GMT, after reaching $77.26 earlier.

The benchmark Brent contract was trading at $80.81 after previously reaching $80.86.

After the discussion began just after 1300 GMT, the 23 countries in the group took less than an hour to make a resolution.

Higher prices benefit producers in the short term by increasing exports and earnings, but they can have long-term consequences if they hinder the fragile post-pandemic economic recovery.

The trend could also attract new rivals to the market, making new field exploration more profitable or possibly promoting a shift to renewables.

In August, when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated the cartel was not doing “enough” to improve oil production, US President Joe Biden’s administration encouraged more output.

According to Seb analyst Bjarne Schieldrop, “OPEC+ can can longer claim to be striving to stabilize the global oil market” given present conditions.

“Neither can the current instability in the global coal and natural gas markets be overlooked. “Withholding oil supply now adds insult to injury for global consumers,” he said.

Morgan Stanley analysts warned last week that if oil prices rise beyond $80 per barrel, “demand destruction” might occur.

Iraq’s oil minister told Iraq’s national news agency that the group is working to keep prices around $70.

In the current market, however, Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude oil to reach $90 in the coming months.

In any event, several OPEC+ members’ intentions – not to mention ability – to expand output has been questioned.

According to Croft, Nigeria, Angola, and Libya “continue to face their recurring infrastructural, investment, and security issues.”

"Delayed maintenance works and a lack of," Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.