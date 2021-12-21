In the face of rising online shopping, Rite Aid is closing 63 stores.

Rite Aid (RAD), a Philadelphia-based drugstore company, announced on Tuesday that it will eliminate 63 locations as part of a cost-cutting and profit-boosting strategy.

Rite Aid announced a $36.1 million net loss from continuing operations in its third-quarter earnings release. The shop closures are the “initial step of a store closure program,” according to Rite Aid. In November, the corporation began closing stores.

In a press release, Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan said, “We have identified an initial 63 stores for closure.”

Rite Aid is anticipated to save around $25 million as a result of the closures.

There are 2,451 Rite Aid stores in 19 states, thus the closures will affect only 2% of the company’s sites.

The new store closures’ locations have yet to be confirmed.

“The Company expects the number of closures to expand when the evaluation is finalized over the next several months,” Rite Aid said.

Rite Aid is considerably smaller than rivals Walgreens and CVS. Walgreens Boots Alliance is worth $43 billion, and CVS Health Corp. is worth $133.3 billion. Rite Aid has a market capitalization of around $795 million.

The decision by Rite Aid to close outlets is in line with industry trends. CVS stated in November that it would close around 900 stores starting in spring 2022 — 300 stores each year for the following three years — accounting for nearly 9% of the company’s 10,000 locations.

Consumers have switched their purchasing online since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic, resulting in business closures. Customers now choose to fill out prescriptions online and pick them up at the pharmacy.

Rite Aid stock was trading at $14.39 at 11:51 a.m. ET on Tuesday, up $1.99, or 16.05 percent.