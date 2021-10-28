In the face of rising inflation, the ECB maintains its stimulus policy.

When the European Central Bank convened on Thursday, officials ignored rising inflation across the eurozone, keeping the bank’s enormous stimulus package untouched.

Despite supply disruptions driving up prices and squeezing industrial production, the ECB maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance as it works to nurse the economy back to health following the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

The bank’s 25-member governing council kept interest rates at historic lows, including a negative bank deposit rate, which means lenders pay the central bank to hold extra cash there.

In a challenging phase for the eurozone economy, it opted to keep its large monthly bond purchases at a “moderately lower” rate than in the second and third quarters.

The ECB’s main crisis-fighting instrument is the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.15 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP), which aims to keep borrowing costs low in order to boost economic development.

The focus will now go to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, where she will have to decide when to reduce stimulus without jeopardizing the recovery or allowing inflation to spiral out of control.

Analysts expect Lagarde to make a passing reference to changing economic conditions in her address, but not to predict the outcome of the bank’s important December policy meeting.

Policymakers are split between hawks who want to tighten monetary policy to contain inflation and doves who want to keep the bank’s expansive policy in place.

Prices in the euro region surged 3.4 percent year on year in September, a 13-year high fueled by rising energy costs and well beyond the European Central Bank’s two-percent inflation target.

According to ING’s Carsten Brzeski, Lagarde will have needed “all her efforts” to bring the two sides of the debate together, and she may opt for a “neutral” tone in her remarks.

The ECB meeting takes place just a week before policymakers from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet to discuss potential changes to their respective monetary policies.

As US inflation rises, the Federal Reserve has already indicated that it is “coming closer” to ending its stimulus program.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that the British central bank “will have to act” on inflation, sparking speculation that a rate hike might happen as soon as next week.

In other parts of the European Union, rate-setters have reacted forcefully to inflation, with the central banks of Poland and the Czech Republic raising interest rates for the first time in years.

Although the chance of the ECB following suit appears remote, it is not.