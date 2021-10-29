In the face of rising eurozone inflation, the ECB maintains its stimulus policy.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank kept its enormous stimulus program in place, aiming to keep the eurozone’s tentative recovery from the coronavirus pandemic going despite supply constraints.

In a challenging phase for the eurozone economy, the ECB’s 25-member governing council decided at its six-weekly meeting to keep interest rates at historic lows and continue the bank’s monthly asset purchases at a “moderately lower” rate than in the second and third quarters.

The ECB’s main crisis-fighting instrument is the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.15 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP), which aims to keep borrowing costs low in order to boost economic development.

Inflation “will endure longer than originally predicted” because to supply constraints, energy price increases, and one-time pandemic-related effects, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde.

She claimed that the same shortages in raw materials, components, and labor were “holding down output in several areas.”

“The euro region continues to recover strongly, though the pace has slowed slightly,” she said.

The economy’s pressures would “reduce during the course of 2022,” according to Lagarde, reducing inflation and allowing a delayed recovery to continue.

Policymakers are split between hawks who want to tighten monetary policy to contain inflation and doves who want to keep the bank’s expansive policy in place.

The topic of discussion at Thursday’s meeting was “inflation, inflation, inflation,” according to Lagarde, implying a spirited argument among members of the governing council.

Prices in the euro area jumped 3.4 percent year on year in September, a 13-year high led by rising energy costs, according to new Eurostat estimates released on Friday.

The ECB’s most recent estimate, released in September, predicted that inflation would fall to 1.5 percent by 2023, well below its target of two percent inflation “durably” over the medium term.

Lagarde said the ECB’s prerequisites for raising interest rates were “not satisfied” and “definitely not in the near future,” contradicting market forecasts that a hike might occur as soon as 2022.

The ECB meeting takes place just a week before policymakers from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet to discuss potential changes to their respective monetary policies.

As US inflation rises, the Federal Reserve has already indicated that it is “coming closer” to ending its stimulus program.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the central bank "will have to act" on inflation, sparking speculation that a rate may be established.