In the face of rising Covid infections, Europe and China are tightening their grip.

As governments tried to contain soaring coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variety, European nations reimposed strict rules and China shut down millions on Thursday.

In early investigations from England and Scotland, the Omicron strain was found to be less likely than the Delta variation to cause hospitalization.

Despite these preliminary findings, scientists have warned that Omicron is highly contagious and could still result in more severe cases overall.

As European families prepared for the holiday season, governments announced a slew of additional rules aimed at preventing the spread of the new strain, casting a damper on the season.

From Christmas Eve, Catalonia in Spain will reimpose a night-time curfew for a fortnight, while Scotland will close nightclubs beginning next week, including on New Year’s Eve.

During Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in Greece, people are now required to wear face masks both indoors and outside, while in Italy, face masks are being imposed statewide.

According to an AFP calculation from official sources on Wednesday, Europe has been badly struck by the current outbreak, accounting for 60 percent of global cases in the last week.

Foreign travelers, whether vaccinated or not, will be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test in order to enter Denmark.

China locked down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in an effort to put an end to a small Covid-19 epidemic and achieve its zero-case goal.

China shut down the northern city of Xi’an, which is home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, to put an end to a cluster of hundreds of cases.

“I believe the lockdown is necessary,” said a Xi’an resident who only wished to be named as Yuan.

In Xi’an, no instances of Omicron have been reported, but hundreds of cases of the less contagious Delta variety have been identified in the city of 13 million people in recent days.

However, the Chinese government has ordered all inhabitants of Xi’an to remain indoors as part of its zero-case strategy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Non-essential businesses are closed, and only one person per home can go outside every two days to acquire basics.

The Olympics in February are intended to be the most restricted mass sporting event since the outbreak began, with overseas spectators barred and all competitors required to stay inside a closed-loop system.

Before arriving in China, all athletes must be vaccinated, and workers inside the bubble must undergo daily testing.

Those who test positive will be unable to take part in the event.

In the corporate world, Lufthansa reported Omicron forced it to cancel 33,000 flights.