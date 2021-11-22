In the face of rebel advances, Ethiopia’s Abiy vows to go to war.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Monday that he will travel to the front lines to lead troops fighting rebels as the year-long conflict nears Addis Ababa.

“I will mobilize to the front to lead the defensive troops beginning tomorrow,” Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Rise up for your nation today if you want to be among the Ethiopian youngsters who will be remembered by history. Let’s get together in the front.” Abiy’s announcement came as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group pushed closer to Addis Ababa, taking control of Shewa Robit, a town roughly 220 kilometers (136 miles) northeast of the capital by road.

It also occurred after the executive committee of the ruling Prosperity Party convened on Monday to examine the year-long conflict.

Following the discussion, Defense Minister Abraham Belay informed state-run media that security forces will take “a different step,” but did not elaborate.

“We can’t go on like this,” Belay remarked, adding that “change is inevitable.”

“What happened to our people and what is happening to them now, the abuses perpetrated by this destructive, terrorist, robber organization, can’t go on.”

In November 2020, Abiy launched soldiers into Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray province to overthrow the TPLF, claiming the move was in response to TPLF attacks on army barracks.

Despite his promises of a quick triumph, the TPLF had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray, including the capital Mekele, by late June, forcing the federal army to withdraw from the territory.

Since then, the TPLF has expanded into the Afar and Amhara areas of Ethiopia.

It’s also forged ties with other insurgent organizations, such as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which operates in the Oromia area around Addis Ababa.

According to the UN, the fighting has already killed thousands of people and driven hundreds of others into famine-like conditions.

Abiy’s government declared a six-month state of emergency in early November.

Fears of a rebel assault on the capital have led some countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to withdraw non-essential diplomatic personnel.

These nations are likewise asking their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as commercial flights are available.

According to the administration, rebel gains and the threat to Addis Ababa are exaggerated.

A request for comment on the TPLF’s claim to detain Shewa Robit was not returned.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is leading a frenzied effort to broker a ceasefire. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.