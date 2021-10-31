In the face of persistently high inflation, the US Federal Reserve is expected to begin tapering its stimulus program.

The Federal Reserve is preparing to begin eliminating a main pillar of the stimulus policy it enacted last year as the pandemic broke out, an indication of the US economy’s progress since the unprecedented downturn.

While the Federal Reserve of the United States is always up for a surprise, top officials have hinted that at their policy meeting next week, they will announce the start of a reduction in their monthly bond and security purchases, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to prevent the crisis from becoming a catastrophe.

The world’s greatest economy has clearly progressed since those dark days, but with an unwelcome companion: inflation, which has soared for much of this year, prompting some economists to blame the Fed’s loose monetary policies.

When Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that begins Tuesday, he may address these issues, as well as the central bank’s newest views on the state of the economy.

“If they don’t taper, I believe it will be one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. They’ve been about as forthcoming as the Fed will ever be about a future move “J.P. Morgan’s chief US economist, Michael Feroli, told AFP.

One of the Fed’s major aims is to keep inflation under control, and this year’s high level has put the bank’s policy of keeping its key interest rate at zero for longer than in the past to encourage a return to full employment to the test.

The Commerce Department, the central bank’s favored inflation gauge-taker, reported prices jumped 4.4 percent year-over-year in September, the latest indicator of the wave.

Raising the Fed’s lending rate from zero would be the most effective policy move against inflation.

Powell has stated that doing so will necessitate a “much more severe test” and will only occur after the bond purchases have been tapered.

The Federal Reserve presently purchases at least $80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities each month. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, the purchases will help to alleviate lending conditions.

Powell has already stated that the purchases may be completed by the middle of next year, but details on the taper’s pace and composition, as well as its precise start date, will have to wait until the meeting.

