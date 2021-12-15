In the face of inflation fears, homebuilders’ optimism grew in December.

Despite persistently high construction costs and concerns about inflation, homebuilders’ views on the current market shifted marginally upward in December.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released its latest monthly report on Wednesday, which concluded that these influences were not deterring builders. In fact, the NAHB’s sentiment index increased by a point to 84, tying the February score and marking the fourth consecutive quarterly improvement.

The shortage of inventory was the main source of concern among homebuilders. The housing market has remained strong throughout the year, but the effects of COVID-19 on the labor market and global supply chains have had an impact.

Housing construction has been hampered for months by a shortage of adequate personnel, expensive building supply costs, and constantly high demand. These forces haven’t gone away, and they’re still causing issues for the industry, according to NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke.

“While demand is strong,” Fowke told CNBC, “getting people, estimating pricing, and dealing with material delays” are all challenges.

Current sales conditions increased by one point to 90, while buyer traffic increased by one point to 70, indicating that demand remained robust. The only indication that remained steady from November’s level of 84 was sales expectations.

According to previous reports, homebuilders were unsure about the future market and worried that they wouldn’t be able to sell as many homes in the future. Inflationary pressures and the possibility of the Federal Reserve rising interest rates sooner than expected may possibly be limiting their expectations.