In the face of chip shortages, GM claims it will double annual revenue to $280 billion by 2030.

GM said on Wednesday that it expects its annual revenue to quadruple to $280 billion by 2030 as it switches to all-electric vehicles, despite the auto industry’s semiconductor chip shortage.

The automaker revealed its revenue forecast, which includes higher profit margins of 12 to 14 percent. According to a corporate official, the sales target is based on a rolling average of $140 billion for GM in recent years. Due to shutdowns and the pandemic, the automaker’s revenue was over $122.5 billion, down 10.8% from the previous year. The operating profit margin for the company was 7.9%.

By 2030, we want to have doubled our annual income.

Over the next two days, we’ll go over how our creative approach to hardware, software, and services, together with our manufacturing prowess, can help us achieve the growth we need: https://t.co/Db6oawGRK7 pic.twitter.com/thf2LX1XOo https://t.co/Db6oawGRK7 “I have great confidence in our capacity to expand our revenues,” says CEO and Chair Mary Barra. Barra anticipates GM’s new service-based business to drive most of the growth, with “modest growth” from its conventional value and operations.

GM intends to reduce its electric car production, despite the fact that more than half of its North American and Chinese manufacturing sites are capable of creating electric vehicles. The business expects to invest $35 billion in electric vehicles between now and 2025, with the goal of producing all-electric vehicles by 2035.

GM’s forecast appears to be pretty upbeat, despite a semiconductor chip shortage that has caused plants to close, manufacturing lines to be reduced, and deliveries to be delayed. In some situations, automobiles were produced without chips, while in others, orders for the model year were no longer being taken.

GM indicated earlier this year that it would cut its operating costs by $1.5 to $2 billion. GM has been forced to close several plants across the country, including in Flat Rock, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri. Chip shortages are expected to last several years, according to auto executives.

“Right now, every single end market for semiconductors is rising at the same time; in 27 years in this sector, I’ve never seen that,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of Marvell Technology Inc., a semiconductor manufacturer.

“If everything stays the same, and everything is in order, this is going to be a really unpleasant era, especially in 2022 for the entire year.”

The first, according to AMD CEO Lisa Su, is expected. Brief News from Washington Newsday.