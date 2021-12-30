In The Face Of An Omicron Surge, Traders Remain Upbeat.

In slow end-of-year trading, European stocks mainly advanced Thursday, despite fears about the Omicron Covid-19 version, while US markets also pushed higher.

Paris and Frankfurt both rose, while London declined, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and tech-heavy Nasdaq all rose by late morning on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Worries about the Omicron version have subsided, but the rate at which it is spreading is dampening mood,” Charles Schwab analysts noted.

On Wednesday, the world’s largest economy saw its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that a “tsunami” of illnesses may bring health systems to their knees, as an AFP count revealed for the first time that the world had surpassed one million cases recorded in 24 hours.

Investors have clung to statistics indicating a lower likelihood of Omicron-related hospitalization, as well as the fact that trade volumes are unusually low between Christmas and New Year’s.

Markets are also “demonstrating some durability in the face of expectations that the Fed will increase its monetary tightening campaign and as inflation pressures persist,” according to Schwab.

A lower-than-expected US jobless claims report last week was one bright spot for traders.

Asia’s main indices had previously finished neutral, but Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner on its Hong Kong debut, with a 23 percent increase in its share price.

Despite the global coronavirus outbreak fueled by Omicron, aviation giant Emirates expects revenue to rise next year.

Tokyo ended the year with a weaker close on Thursday, the last trading day of 2021, but the Nikkei index surged about 5% for the year, reaching its biggest annual close since the 1989 boom.

In other Asian markets, Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property developer, fell 10% after a report that the company had missed two more offshore payments.

In Europe, a record number of companies debuted on the Euronext index in 2021, as the pan-European exchange profited from Brexit and welcomed Milan into the club.

This year, Euronext said 212 firms were freshly listed, with a total market capitalization of 123 billion euros ($139 billion), but it did not say how many were delisted.

This year’s additions to the index are the exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Paris, and Milan.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1 percent to 36,505.35 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,403.01. (close)

DAX is up 0.2 percent at 15,884.86 in Frankfurt (close)

