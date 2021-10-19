In the face of a looming deadline, Southwest reverses course on unvaccinated employees’ unpaid leave.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has changed its policy to place unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave if they have not acquired certification for religious or medical exemptions by the legal deadline of Dec. 8.

Southwest will allow employees who have requested an exemption that has not been approved by Dec. 8 to continue working with the airline, according to a memo obtained by CNBC from Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s senior vice president of operations and hospitality, and Julie Weber, vice president and chief people officer.

“This differs from what had previously been communicated. The memo stated, “Initially, we announced that these individuals would be placed on unpaid leave; however, this is no longer the case.”

According to the memo, employees must wear a mask and observe social distance norms while their exemption request is being processed.

Employees must finish their COVID vaccines by November 24 or ask for a medical or religious exemption. Southwest has stated that it will continue to pay its employees while it investigates their exemptions.

Southwest, as a federal contractor, is subject to the Biden administration’s COVID vaccination rules, which mandate that all government employees be vaccinated by December 8 unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Some Southwest employees protested outside the company’s Dallas offices on Monday, pledging to “stop the mandate.” American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are also federal contractors, while United Airlines implemented a companywide immunization mandate for its employees in August.

United has stated that more than 96 percent of its personnel is vaccinated, whereas Delta announced in August that unvaccinated employees would be required to pay $200 extra per month in company health insurance rates beginning in November. According to reports, 90 percent of Delta’s 80,000 employees have been vaccinated.

Southwest Airlines’ stock was trading at $49.58 at 11:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, down $0.19, or 0.39 percent.