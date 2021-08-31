In the face of a labor shortage, Walgreens follows the lead of other retailers and raises pay to $15 per hour.

In response to existing workforce shortages, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said on Tuesday that it will raise the minimum pay for its U.S. employees to $15 per hour.

In October, the pharmacy chain announced that it will begin progressively increasing hourly wage rates. By November 2022, they plan to have implemented the new tariff in all of their almost 9,000 locations across the country.

In a statement, Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer said, “Investing in and rewarding our team members is not just the right thing to do; it’s also crucial to retaining and attracting a bright staff and continuing to play our critical role in community health care.”

The beginning minimum hourly wage at Walgreens is $10. According to a corporate representative, around half of the 190,000 employees currently earn at least $15 an hour.

The company’s action comes exactly a month after its competitor CVS Health announced a compensation rise for its employees.

According to Bloomberg, the salary rise will cost Walgreens $450 million over the next three years.

Walgreens’ stock jumped over 4% after the announcement on Tuesday.

According to CNBC, the company’s stock has increased by around 25% since the beginning of the year, bringing its market capitalization to around $43 billion.

Worker shortages have also been reported in other industries. The food service business, for example, has seen a 70 percent increase in job openings but a 10 percent decline in prospective candidates.

Workers are preferring child care and mental health over more stable professions with higher compensation, which is causing a lot of these worker shortages.