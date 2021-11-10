In the Epic Games case, Apple loses its bid to halt apps that bypass the payment system.

In a dispute brought by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, a US judge on Tuesday denied Apple’s request to delay allowing App Store items to bypass its payment system as ordered by the court, stating it had 30 days to comply.

Apple requested that the move, which was set to take effect on December 9, be put on hold while it appeals a September verdict by judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Epic’s antitrust lawsuit.

Epic launched the complaint in an attempt to break Apple’s monopoly on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of having a monopoly on digital goods and services in its store.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to lessen its control over its App Store payment alternatives in Tuesday’s judgement, but ruled Epic had failed to prove antitrust violations.

In the judgment, Gonzalez Rogers stated, “Apple’s application is based on a selective reading of this court’s findings and ignores all of the findings that supported the injunction.”

“Specifically, incipient antitrust activity, such as supercompetitive commission rates that result in abnormally large operating margins that are unrelated to the value of its intellectual property.”

Apple’s regulations prohibiting app developers from directing users to payment platforms other than the App Store, according to the judge, were a factor in the “antitrust activity.”

In response to an AFP enquiry, an Apple spokeswoman said, “Apple thinks no new business adjustments should be required to take effect until all appeals in this case are completed.”

“Based on these conditions, we intend to approach the Ninth Circuit for a stay,” the official added, referring to a federal appeals court.

Apple stated it was “extremely delighted” with the judgment overall after the ruling in September.

Apple will no longer be able to prevent developers from putting “external links or other calls to action that guide clients to purchasing mechanisms” in their apps, according to the judge’s ruling.

Apple can still force in-app transactions to use its payment methods.

The ability to divert customers to an out-of-app payment method isn’t enough for Epic and others; they want gamers to be able to pay without leaving the game.

The trial verdict has been challenged by both Epic and Apple.

The judge said that Apple’s contention that allowing app developers to link to external payment systems could lead to a loss of trust and integrity in the software framework on which its mobile devices rely is “overstated.”

Apple changed its App Store regulations in October to allow developers to contact users. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.