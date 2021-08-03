In the election for the Amazon Union in the United States, a new vote is recommended.

The results of a failed vote to unionize Amazon workers in an Alabama warehouse have been recommended to be nullified by a US labor official, according to the union involved in the attempt, opening the way for a fresh election.

The hearing officer’s suggestion is a crucial step toward potentially reversing the April poll, which attempted to establish the first union at an Amazon plant in the United States but was tainted by the company’s meddling, according to the union.

The National Labor Relations Board, the US labor watchdog, would have to approve the idea before it could go into force.

The results, which showed a large majority of employees opposing the move, culminated a grueling months-long campaign that spurred considerable debate over Amazon’s workplace practices, which employs over 800,000 people in the United States.

In a statement, Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union president Stuart Appelbaum stated, “We support the hearing officer’s recommendation that the NLRB set aside the election results and compel a new election.”

“Amazon’s conduct during the election was reprehensible.”

Amazon has maintained that it did not tamper with the voting process and has stated that it will appeal the hearing officer’s decision.

In response to an AFP enquiry, Amazon said, “Our employees had an opportunity to be heard during a noisy moment when all types of voices were weighing into the national conversation, and at the end of the day, they voted decisively in favor of a direct link with their managers and the company.”

“Their voice must be heard above everything else, and we intend to file an appeal to guarantee that this occurs.”

Amazon has maintained that most of its employees don’t want or need a union, and that it already offers more than most other businesses, such as a $15 minimum pay and other perks.

Workers were bombarded with anti-union messaging, according to the labor organization, and the company’s usage of a drop-box outside the warehouse may have frightened workers.

The Amazon drive was viewed as a watershed moment for a weakened US labor movement, with activists hoping to use the Alabama facility as a springboard for further mobilization.