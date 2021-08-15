In the Democratic Republic of Congo, dollar dominance is once again on the table.

To reclaim control over major economic levers, the Democratic Republic of Congo has resurrected a long-standing fantasy of boosting the native currency and marginalizing the dollar.

Under the dictatorship of Marshal Mobutu Sese Seko, whose unstable leadership spawned four-digit inflation, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s economy became informally “dollarised” several decades ago.

The Congolese franc and the US dollar coexist today, but the greenback remains the dominating currency.

The dollar is accepted by retailers and cash machines, and it is utilized in large contracts, business transactions, and wealthy people’s bank accounts.

“The US dollar is the universal currency, just as English is the common language,” remarked a trader in Kinshasa’s business district’s “Le Chateau,” a narrow lane lined with money-changers’ umbrellas.

The dollar’s use controlled hyperinflation, but it also limited the government’s ability to dictate fiscal policy and spending, which are essential tools in economic management.

In this vast country of more than 2.3 million square kilometers, foreign currencies are thought to account for more than 90% of the money supply (888,000 square miles).

The authorities are now considering how to improve the value of the Congolese franc, albeit discussions are still in the early stages.

According to minutes of a cabinet meeting on August 6, President Felix Tshisekedi has asked the administration to do “deep reflection on making the Congolese franc a robust and stable currency.”

The research stated that strengthening the franc would increase the public’s purchasing power and help to “accelerate the de-dollarisation process.”

According to the paper, this would be accomplished through “a series of measures targeted at adopting the Congolese franc as the unit of account for all transactions.”

Attempts to “de-dollarize” have been made in the past.

Due to a recession due to the war in the country’s east and a thriving illegal market in foreign exchange, measures pushed through towards the end of the 1990s fell short.

To this day, conflict in the east pits armed factions against each other and the army.

A new proposal was launched in 2012, when the government had great hopes for growth and new Congolese franc large-denomination bills. That, too, was a failure.

Almost a decade later, the government and Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi, the new head of the country’s central bank and a former IMF official, are under orders to find a fresh solution.

There are no specifics on how they want to proceed, but they have received counsel