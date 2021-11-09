In the Covid ‘People’s War,’ a Chinese city is offering cash rewards for information.

As part of a “people’s war” to stamp out one of the country’s largest resurgences in months, a Covid-affected Chinese city is promising thousands of dollars to anyone who can help trace the source of its newest epidemic.

China reported 43 local cases on Tuesday, part of a Delta-driven spike that has spread to 20 provinces and areas in the last three weeks, keeping fresh case numbers in the double digits.

As most countries ease Covid restrictions, Beijing officials have remained steadfast in their zero-Covid policy, which has resulted in low infection rates thanks to stringent border closures, targeted lockdowns, and lengthy quarantines.

However, the latest outbreak has spread to more than 40 places, prompting officials in Heihe, a northern city on the Russian border, to offer a prize of 100,000 yuan ($15,500) for information.

“It is vital to wage a people’s war of epidemic prevention and control,” the municipal government wrote in a notice, “in order to discover the source of this virus outbreak as soon as possible and figure out the chain of transmission.”

Smuggling, unlawful hunting, and cross-border fishing should all be reported immediately, according to officials, and consumers who buy foreign items online should “immediately sterilize” them and turn them in for testing.

Millions have been placed on lockdown, and internal travel limits have been tightened, with many aircraft and trains being canceled as a result of the latest wave.

A cluster in central Henan province has been linked to schools, with health officials urging students to be vaccinated more quickly.

According to government figures, almost 3.5 million vaccination doses were administered to children aged three to eleven.

In recent weeks, Beijing’s strict anti-virus stance, which has been used as political capital to promote the merits of China’s leadership, has sparked greater public debate.

Guan Yi, a virologist and University of Hong Kong professor, appeared to demand for more data to evaluate China’s vaccination efficacy in an interview with Phoenix Television that was widely circulated on Chinese social media.

“We shouldn’t be blindly taking booster jabs or performing mass nucleic acid tests at every turn” to find Covid-19 infections, he said.

Instead, he advocated for antibody testing and regular updates from vaccine manufacturers on the efficiency of their vaccines against variations.

The government has five conditionally licensed vaccines, but their published efficacy rates fall below rival vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which range from 50 to 82 percent.

