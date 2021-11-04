In the coming hours, US lawmakers will consider voting on Biden’s historic agenda.

On Thursday, US senators tried to jolt President Joe Biden’s stumbling legislative agenda by promising votes on his $3 trillion plan to revamp transportation networks and expand the welfare safety net within 24 hours.

House Democratic leaders are expected to press for a vote on Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending proposal on Thursday, and a vote on the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday morning.

“As the American people discover more about what we’re doing in this legislation — for families, for children, for women in the workforce, for the environment, and for the rest,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill.

She wouldn’t confirm the timeline, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Democrats are “closer than we’ve ever been to finishing and enacting legislation,” and that he hopes to have the social spending bill on Biden’s desk by Thanksgiving in late November.

The House’s approval of infrastructure projects would clear the way for a once-in-a-generation repair of the country’s deteriorating roads, bridges, canals, and broadband network.

Progressives had insisted on passing Build Back Better before voting on infrastructure, but their stance has since softened.

The votes had been scheduled for Thursday, but Congress observers are concerned that the drama will spill over into the weekend, given prior missed deadlines.

The Senate has not yet approved the social spending measure, so the House’s rush is essentially a pressure tactic to energise sluggish senators in the hopes that a House-passed bill will motivate them to act.

Pelosi said she was “extremely disappointed” that infrastructure bills had failed to pass twice in recent weeks, but she was confident that the bills could be passed together.

The president, who returned from an overseas vacation Wednesday to a party reeling from a Republican sweep in Virginia races and a razor-thin victory instead of the predicted comfortable triumph in the race for governor of New Jersey, will keep a careful eye on the drama on Capitol Hill.

The Democrats are keen to avoid a recurrence of those defeats in next year’s midterm elections, though many experts doubt that any action in Congress would prevent a bloodbath.

Republicans, who have 213 House members to Democrats’ 221, are expected to flip more than 60 seats next year, according to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, predicting a repetition of the Tea Party wave of 2010.

