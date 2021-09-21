In the Chevy Bolt EV, GM will begin replacing defective batteries.

GM announced on Monday that it has corrected the production problems in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will begin replacing them next month.

The improvements address a fire hazard that caused a recall of over 140,000 Bolts and a warning to auto owners not to keep their vehicles plugged in overnight in garages.

A GM official told AFP that the corporation confirmed 13 fires caused by the faulty batteries.

LG plants have resumed battery production and are increasing capacity, according to the manufacturer, and “replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October.”

“We’ll continue to work aggressively with LG to get additional battery supply,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president.

The adjustments address two production faults that, when combined, might cause the battery to ignite, necessitating a recall of vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2022.

The upgraded batteries will come with an 8-year/100,000-mile limited guarantee, according to GM.

In addition, the company is releasing a new diagnostic software package for the vehicles that will detect battery issues.