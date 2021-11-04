In the case of the Lunar Lander, a US judge has ruled against Blue Origin.

On Thursday, a US federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, in an attempt to overturn a NASA contract awarded to rival SpaceX, created by Elon Musk, to develop the next craft for Moon landings.

The decision ended a months-long legal struggle that had prohibited NASA from collaborating with SpaceX on the Starship lunar lander, which will allow Americans to return to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission.

After the verdict, NASA said in a statement, “NASA will continue cooperation with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as practicable.”

NASA revealed in April that Musk’s business had been given the $2.9 billion contract.

Blue Origin, on the other hand, filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) regarding the decision, claiming that the bidding process was unfair and that NASA should have offered more than one contract.

The GAO denied Blue Origin’s claims, therefore the company went to the Court of Federal Claims.

On Thursday, Judge Richard Hertling decided in NASA’s favor. The reasons behind the decision were not immediately made public and were kept under secrecy.

In a statement, Blue Origin claimed its protest “highlighted the major safety flaws with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be resolved.”

“Blue Origin is fully dedicated to the Artemis program’s success, and we have a broad base of activity on numerous contracts with NASA to help the United States realize its objective of permanently returning to the Moon,” the company added.

Musk reacted in typical Musk fashion, with a snarky remark.

He used a meme of the comic book and film character Judge Dredd to say, “YOU HAVE BEEN JUDGED!” on Twitter.