In the biopic “Respect,” Jennifer Hudson takes on Aretha Franklin’s demons.

Jennifer Hudson was the perfect choice to represent Aretha Franklin in the musical biopic “Respect,” which she directly hand-picked a few years before her death in 2018.

The late “Queen of Soul” and the “Dreamgirls” actress shared not just a tremendous vocal aptitude, but also a deep vein of personal tragedy.

Franklin’s upbringing was devastated when her mother died when she was nine years old, and her own pregnancy at the age of twelve, as depicted in the film. Later in life, she struggled with a dominating father, a violent marriage, and alcoholism.

When Hudson’s mother, brother, and nephew were murdered by her sister’s estranged husband in 2008, Hudson, who rose to prominence on “American Idol” and won an Oscar at the age of 25, she had to deal with her own nightmares.

Hudson said at a Los Angeles preview ahead of the film’s release this Friday, “I needed to be at a specific position and have gone through what I’ve experienced in life to be able to depict her.”

“At least, that’s how I feel right now.”

When Hudson initially met with her idol Franklin to discuss the budding film idea 15 years ago, she had not yet experienced her own loss.

After considering other candidates, including Halle Berry, Franklin called Hudson eight years later to tell her she had the part.

“Playing the Queen of Soul isn’t something you’ll ever get used to. I’m still taking it in small doses,” Hudson explained.

Hudson’s casting has been a smash, with her soaring performance being projected for an Oscar nomination, despite the film’s lukewarm early reviews.

Hudson sang and recorded live on set Franklin’s hits such as “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and, of course, “Respect,” in a departure from usual musical biopics.

Hudson also learned to play the piano for the role, which required 83 clothing changes and 11 wigs, including Franklin’s iconic beehive.

The film chronicles the first two decades of Franklin’s life, beginning with her youth and continuing through the years spent working on her first nine albums, none of which was a hit.

Franklin was dumped by Columbia Records before discovering her gospel-tinged voice during sessions at a rural Alabama recording studio, where she drew on her own dark past.

"I believe it was her capacity to convey her pain for a global audience," says Tracey, the film's scriptwriter.