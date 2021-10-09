In the App Store battle with Epic Games, Apple has filed an appeal.

Apple appealed a federal judge’s decision in its legal battle with Epic Games over control of the App Store on Friday.

Apple has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reject US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers’ 185-page decision.

The judge ordered Apple to lessen its grip on its App Store payment alternatives, but Epic was unable to show that it had broken any antitrust laws.

Epic filed its own appeal last month.

When Epic CEO Tim Sweeney revealed the company’s intention to appeal the decision, he tweeted, “We will fight on.”

In the days following Gonzalez-Rogers’ decision, Apple stated that it was “extremely pleased” with the decision, but that it would appeal.

The firms had chosen a so-called bench trial, in which the evidence is heard and a verdict is reached by a judge rather than a jury.

Epic filed the lawsuit in an attempt to break Apple’s monopoly on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of behaving like a monopoly in its digital goods and services store.

After the ruling, Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi remarked, “For me, it is a win for Apple in that the judge clearly stated that they are not participating in monopolistic behavior.”

“From a revenue standpoint, I don’t think it’s a problem for Apple.”

The judge ruled that Apple could not prevent developers from putting “external links or other calls to action that steer clients to purchasing mechanisms” in their apps.

Apple can still insist on using its payment mechanisms for in-app purchases.

gc/dw