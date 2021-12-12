In the Age of Empowerment, DEI, Trick Down Capitalism, and the Internet of Things

For many, the advent of the COVID-19 epidemic at the start of a decade unlike any other must feel like we’ve “entered the Matrix,” which is ironic given that the film’s fourth installment is about to hit theaters in the coming weeks.

Web 3.0-driven technological innovation and interoperability has enabled myriad industries to be created and recreated anew, invigorating the world’s pursuit of science, technologies, engineering, art, and mathematic (STEAM) oriented careers for its future workforce due to widespread adoption of virtualization services, including telehealth, online education, currency exchange, and even in the arena of modern athletics.

That future, however, has yet to be democratized; all indicators point to a lack of minority presence in the communal arena of technology, preventing a leveling of the playing field that would provide safe and equal access for all in this brave new world.

According to the Advanced 2021-22 Trends Report, over three-quarters (74 percent) of employees in the United States believe that their organization’s primary focus is on business growth and development, rather than diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Ninety-two percent of individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 believe their company is not doing enough to promote DEI.

In sum, we need to reframe the debate over what constitutes modern diversity, equity, and inclusion. The story as a whole must progress.

To decrease the racial wealth gap in the United States, a variety of methods have been implemented. Grant schemes, entrepreneurial training programs, and large quantities of money being distributed haphazardly to a select few entrepreneurs and/or fund managers are just a few examples of these methods.

All of the aforementioned initiatives are excellent and have had a significant impact, but they lack substance when finances run out or when diversity, equity, and inclusion norms periodically go out of favor.

What is the answer to this age-old problem? One highly possible solution, I suggest, is the creation of a diversified ecosystem of developers, an ecology that provides access to cash, technology, and mentorship.

There is a pressing need to establish centers of excellence, both physical and virtual, throughout the United States, particularly in metropolitan areas where many minority-based groups have lacked exposure to (and hence access to) developing technology.

This lack of inclusivity at the community level in metropolitan areas is.