In the aftermath of Trump’s trade war, Tesla has requested a tariff waiver on graphite for car batteries from China.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has requested an extension of the duty waiver on graphite imported from China for use in automobile batteries.

Tesla filed three public comments on Wednesday, the deadline for filing with the United States Trade Representative (USTR), supporting tariff waivers on graphite, according to CNBC. Only mainland China, according to the electric car producer, could supply the amount of graphite it requires in flake or powder form to construct his company’s automobile batteries in the United States.

“As a result of Tesla’s due diligence process for artificial graphite suppliers, both globally and in the United States,” Tesla wrote, “Tesla has concluded that no company in the United States is currently capable of producing artificial graphite to the required specifications and capacity for Tesla’s production.”

Tesla was joined in asking a tariff waiver on graphite, which is used in the anode component of lithium-ion batteries in electric automobiles, by SK Innovation and hundreds of other companies.

For both businesses and consumers, the supply chain crisis has been a significant hardship. As supply chain concerns persist and prices for parts and materials imported from China used to assemble or repair cars increase, companies have petitioned the USTR for extended tariff waivers.

“Our biggest difficulty is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips,” Musk tweeted in June. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Every company is overordering out of fear of running out – similar to the toilet paper problem, but on a massive scale.” “Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not finished!” Musk posted on Twitter earlier this week. Price increases have been a result of the Trump administration’s trade dispute with China, particularly in the auto industry. Trump proclaimed a national emergency in late September 2020 to deal with the danger of a graphite shortage.

Temporary tariff exceptions were allowed to expire in late 2020 and early this year.

SK Innovation has asked the US Trade Representative to prolong the exemptions in order to protect its investments in the United States.

“A renewed exclusion will allow SK to manufacture quality breakthrough electric vehicle components for American OEMs at competitive rates while creating full-time employment that benefit American families,” SK stated to the US Trade Representative.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced in October that it would explore reinstating tariff exemptions on a case-by-case basis, particularly for goods that can only be purchased from China.

The current outpouring of industry requests for tariff exemptions, according to CNBC, may prompt the Biden administration to revive government exemptions.