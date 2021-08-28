In the aftermath of the Kabul bombings, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

A day after a deadly bomb attack on a US Afghanistan evacuation mission caused a postponement and threw a pall over an Israeli charm drive, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with President Joe Biden on Friday.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have died,” Biden said after the two met one-on-one, a day later than anticipated.

Bennett opened his remarks with sorrow before declaring, “I bring with me a fresh spirit of good will from Jerusalem.”

Bennett had hoped to restore US-Israel relations following the 15-year tenure of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who favored Republicans while alienating Democrats.

Despite this, the 49-year-old president maintained many of his predecessor’s conservative ideas during his first official abroad travel.

“We must never forget that we are in the world’s toughest neighborhood,” he warned, referring to ISIS, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and Hamas. “That is why Israel must always be vastly superior to… all of our adversaries combined.”

Following that, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, and Israeli Ambassador to Israel Gilad Erdan, as well as Bennett’s senior aide Shimrit Meir, were due to attend a larger meeting.

Bennett was sworn in as the leader of an eclectic coalition in June, with his hawkish party holding only a few seats. Pro-settlement hardliners like himself, as well as political doves and the first Arab party to join a coalition, make up his cabinet.

Bennett is the “head and leader of the most diverse cabinet in Israeli history,” according to Biden.

Bennett’s views on critical topics continue to differ from those of the White House.

He has stated that he will continue to build settlements and opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state in the 1967 regions occupied by Israel.

He opposes the United States restoring a consulate in Jerusalem to handle Palestinian problems, which was closed by Trump in 2019 when the US Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Bennett worked hard in Washington to emphasize areas of agreement.

“Israel recognizes that the United States of America is the best and most loyal ally in the world,” he said.

The US has a “unwavering commitment” to Israel’s security, according to Biden, including replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. “We’re also going to explore methods to enhance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians,” Biden stated, implying disagreements.

