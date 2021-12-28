In the aftermath of the Didi debacle, China tightens its rules on overseas listings.

In a series of new regulations, Beijing has tightened the requirements on Chinese companies’ abroad listings, increasing scrutiny of enterprises seeking to raise capital on international stock exchanges.

After the controversial New York IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing this year, despite regulatory concerns at home, China has increased its scrutiny of significant offshore listings.

Companies in fields where foreign investment is prohibited due to a “negative list” would have to get authorisation from authorities for an overseas debut, according to the latest policy to enhance monitoring.

According to the amended list of foreign ownership limitations that took effect in January, overall foreign ownership will be capped at 30%, with a single investor holding no more than 10%.

According to a joint statement from the trade ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission, foreign investors are also “not authorized to engage in the operations and management” of the company.

It happened just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission urged that companies pursuing foreign IPOs register with the agency.

If the listing is thought to pose a threat to national security, it will be removed.

Some of China’s largest companies have gone public on US stock exchanges in quest of more developed markets and new sources of capital from a large investor base, but enthusiasm has waned amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Over the last year, Beijing has undertaken a wide-ranging regulatory campaign to reign in the influence of huge firms and slow the rise of China’s dominant internet sector.

Following Didi’s New York listing, authorities stunned investors by opening cybersecurity investigations against the firm, ordering it to be removed from app stores, and expanding their investigations into other US-listed Chinese companies.

Didi announced this month that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, just after US regulators approved a rule allowing them to do so.

China’s government has been encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges instead than offshore exchanges in order to preserve information and data and strengthen the country’s capital markets.

The latest regulatory changes fall short of outright prohibiting the use of offshore structures known as variable interest organizations (VIEs), which have allowed digital behemoths like Alibaba and Tencent to evade limitations on foreign investment and stock exchange listings in recent decades.

However, the limits will make VIE structures “less appealing,” as well as international listings “less tempting to Chinese investors.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.