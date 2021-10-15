In the aftermath of Alitalia, Italy’s ITA takes to the skies.

Italy’s new national carrier, ITA, made its first flight on Friday, bringing an end to a tumultuous chapter that saw the country’s iconic but doomed Alitalia fade away after 74 difficult years.

Italia Trasporto Aereo was born from the ashes of Alitalia, a loss-making airline that was placed under state administration in 2017 but deteriorated even more during the coronavirus epidemic.

The new debt-free venture has taken over half of Alitalia’s planes and landing slots, according to a contract with the European Union, but hundreds of Alitalia employees have lost their jobs.

ITA’s inaugural flight from Milan to Bari, in southern Italy, arrived at 7:39 a.m. (5:39 GMT), mere hours after Alitalia’s final landing in Rome on Thursday night — an emotional experience in itself.

“This is Alitalia’s final flight,” a somber Captain Andrea Gioia told passengers before the crew was greeted with a toast from other employees upon arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport.

Alitalia’s iconic green, white, and red emblem, on the other hand, will not vanish from European skies, as ITA won a 90 million euro offer to buy the brand late Thursday.

Alitalia was founded on May 5, 1947, as a symbol of post-World War II Italy’s economic triumph. After Pope Paul VI utilized the airline in 1964, it became the airline of choice for the popes.

It was the world’s seventh-largest airline by the 1970s. However, the succeeding decades of deterioration have only gotten worse in recent years.

“We see the death of Alitalia with tremendous regret; it was our national flagship, a symbol of this country’s history,” said Laura Facchini, 47, an Alitalia flight attendant for 20 years.

She, like many others, applied in vain to be hired by ITA, and was one among the 2,800 persons hired this year. In 2022, ITA plans to add 5,750 more people, falling short of Alitalia’s total workforce of 10,500.

Alitalia personnel were desperate, according to Facchini, a national delegate of the UGL Trasporto Aereo union.

“We no longer have work. We were devoted to this organization, highly motivated, and constantly wore a grin on our cheeks “AFP quoted her as saying.

Alitalia unions have staged numerous protests against what they refer to as ITA’s proposed “discount contracts,” which include wage cuts of up to 20% and even 40% for pilots.

Alitalia, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, was placed under public management in 2017, but Italy failed to find a buyer.

The issue was made worse by the epidemic, which forced airlines to cancel flights all across the world.

