In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, opium prices are skyrocketing.

While the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse, merchants at an opium market in southern Afghanistan say prices have risen since the Taliban took control.

Amanullah, who requested anonymity, plunges his knife into a large plastic bag filled with four kilos (nine pounds) of what appears to be brown dirt and pulls a lump, which he sets in a little cup poised over a primus flame.

The poppy resin boils and liquefies quickly, allowing him and his colleague, Mohammad Masoom, to show purchasers that their opium is pure.

“It is haram (forbidden) in Islam, but we don’t have any other option,” Masoom explains at a bazaar in Kandahar province’s barren plains of Howz-e-Madad.

The price of opium, which is converted into heroin in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Iran before flooding the European market, has more than tripled since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15.

Smugglers are now paying Masoom 17,500 Pakistani rupees ($100, 90 euros) each kilogram, according to Masoom. It has a street worth of more over $50 per gram in Europe.

He stated the price before to the Taliban takeover was only a third of what he can make now, as he sat beneath a canvas stretched from four posts to shelter the valuable items from the scorching sun.

Poppy grower Zekria confirmed that prices have increased while speaking to AFP on his field a few kilometers distant.

Because the flowers were harvested at the beginning of the harvesting season, he claims his opium is more concentrated – and thus of higher quality – than Masoom and Amanullah’s.

He claims that he now earns more than 25,000 PKR per kilo, up from 7,500 when the Taliban took control.

Hundreds of producers, vendors, and purchasers converse over green tea around bags of opium and hashish at the market, debating the skyrocketing prices.

Weather, insecurity, political turmoil, and border restrictions can all have an impact on the ever-changing opium price, but everyone seems to agree that it was a single comment made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid last month that pushed prices up.

He assured the world at the time that the Taliban did not want “any narcotics produced,” but that foreign support was required to assist farmers to move away from the trade.

The rumor that a ban on poppy cultivation was impending spread throughout the province, which is home to the Taliban and is the country’s opium production and drug trafficking center.

