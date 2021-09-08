In Syria’s Aleppo, power outages halt industrial revival.

Before the war, workshops in Aleppo, Syria, used to work late into the night, but now, due to power outages, the machines grind to a halt around 6:00 p.m.

Fighting in the country’s old economic hub stopped over five years ago, but a lack of electricity has prevented a full return to work in the city’s manufacturing neighborhoods, which make everything from plastic to food.

Mahmud Majkini, 31, of the Karm al-Qatarji neighborhood, which is known for textiles, said his business weaving medical gauze was still suffering from the effects of the decade-long conflict.

“I can’t declare the battle is over because my machines haven’t gone back to functioning 24 hours a day,” he remarked.

Throughout the country, the violence has wreaked havoc on electricity networks as well as oil and gas infrastructure.

Syria’s key oilfields in the Kurdish-controlled northeast remain out of reach of the government, and Western sanctions have impeded fuel imports from abroad.

Syrians living in government-controlled regions have had to adjust their daily routines and work around power outages that can last up to 20 hours per day.

Industrial sectors in Aleppo may have a little more electricity than residential areas, but Majkini thinks it is still not enough for his company to fully recover.

In his cramped workshop on the third floor of a building with gutted walls, just half of his eight weaving machines shuttle back and forth.

He claims that he is afraid to fix the machine closest to the gaping facade in case he falls off.

“We could have worked more and fixed the wall if we had had electricity for longer,” he claimed.

Rather, “we’re dicing with death.”

The state is intended to provide power in the northern city’s industrial zones from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. four days a week, but in fact, even that supply is frequently interrupted by power outages.

The public network goes dark outside of these hours.

Those who can afford to buy diesel fuel to run private generators, but many others are compelled to close their doors.

Private generators are popular in residential areas where power outages linger longer.

After years of deadly bombardment on the besieged opposition-held half of the city, government forces retook control of east Aleppo from rebels in late 2016.

The conflict left a deep scar on the city’s industrial areas, the most of which were in the east.

The city’s electrical grid has been nearly decimated.

Syria's state electrical company's Aleppo manager, Mohammed al-Saleh, claimed the authorities were gradually rehabilitating the area.