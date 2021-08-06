In Sweden, A Patriarchal ‘Remnant’ Jars With Image Of Equality

Carl Johan Cronstedt, 75, is a member of the Swedish nobility and is the tenth generation to inherit the family estate and mansion.

Fullero castle and its 700-hectare (1,729-acre) land have been passed down from father to son since 1739, when Cronstedt’s ancestor made it a “fideicommissum”

According to this centuries-old clause of Swedish inheritance law, the property of a noble family is bequeathed to a single heir — in reality, a son — at the expense of other siblings.

The goal is to preserve the estate, which, despite its steady demise, is still in use in Sweden today, surprising and generating controversy in a society that preaches gender equality.

Swedish nobles adopted the practice in the 17th century after it was imported from Germany.

It obliged families to specify the criteria for inheriting – which was frequently the first-born son at the time – which was then to be followed by future generations.

“It was a way for the rich to maintain their strong position in society,” Martin Dackling, a historian at Lund University, told AFP.

While an eldest daughter could theoretically be named a beneficiary in a will, in the great majority of situations, he said, properties are given to the son.

“Sweden is one of the last countries that still has this,” Dackling remarked.

“It’s an almost feudal remnant and it’s somewhat remarkable that it can remain in Sweden where you normally don’t have these types of differences left,” he added.

Carl Johan Cronstedt, dressed impeccably and cheery, takes joy in regaling tourists to Fullero, a charming wooden structure located approximately ten kilometers (six miles) east of Vasteras.

He proudly displays a letter written by 18th-century philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau to one of his relatives in the castle’s left wing.

“At Fullero, I am the eleventh generation. I am the father of a son, the mother of a daughter, and the grandmother of five grandchildren “The count continues, addressing his 45-year-old son and oldest child, Carl.

“If the fideicommissum is extended it is my son who will inherit Fullero after my passing,” Cronstedt says, adding that he wishes for the estate to remain family-owned.

Recognizing that the fideicommissum system was becoming obsolete, Sweden’s social-democratic government passed a bill dismantling the few hundred existing fideicommissums in 1963.

However, it kept the potential that the government may extend a fideicommissum if petitioned by.