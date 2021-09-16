In Southern Mexico, stranded migrants demonstrate.

Hundreds of migrants, largely from Haiti, rallied in southern Mexico on Wednesday, demanding the right to freely travel to the United States.

Around 200 individuals marched to the immigration office in Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, to request documentation that would allow them to travel north.

Several migrant caravans making the route have lately been broken up by Mexican security authorities, triggering charges of excessive force.

Activists are requesting a court ruling that will allow the migrants to leave Tapachula, where thousands have been stuck for months without permission to enter into Mexico.

According to Luis Garcia of the Center for Human Dignification, campaigners submitted five injunction requests for urgent cases to federal courts on Wednesday.

“Today, these families are traveling to the northern border on foot, via bus, or in any other way they can,” he told reporters.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a medical aid organization, reported last week that migrants in Tapachula confront congestion, insufficient healthcare, and the risk of coronavirus infection.

Garcia added that on Monday, activists will request authorization for 7,000 migrants to come to Mexico City in a caravan and demand a solution from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We’re going to Mexico City regardless of what happens. Tapachula isn’t a dump,” he clarified.

Garcia and other activists ended a 72-hour hunger strike to demand free transportation and an end to the use of force against migrants.

Two of the National Migration Institute’s personnel were recently suspended for mistreating a Haitian migrant while dispersing one of the caravans.

Since US President Joe Biden assumed office in the White House and promised a more humanitarian approach to migrants, Mexico has seen an upsurge in migrants escaping violence and poverty.

According to the INM, Mexican police have arrested more than 147,000 illegal migrants so far this year, which is three times higher than in the same period last year.