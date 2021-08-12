In South Korea, anti-feminism sentiment is on the rise.

Women’s quotas are being slammed, a short-haired Olympic gold medalist is being mocked, and calls are being made to remove the gender ministry itself: a backlash against feminism is gaining traction in South Korea, with presidential hopefuls joining in.

Despite being the world’s 12th largest economy and a technological powerhouse, South Korea remains a male-dominated culture with a terrible record on women’s rights.

Young women have fought to legalize abortion and organized a massive #MeToo and anti-spycam movement in recent years, leading to the largest women’s rights demonstrations in Korean history.

Some campaigners have gone viral smashing up their make-up items on film in protest of the country’s exacting beauty standards, while others have sworn never to marry, have children, or even have sex with men.

Now, a ferocious backlash is sweeping the internet.

During the Tokyo Olympics, members of anti-feminist groups, many of whom are right-wing, bullied triple Olympic winner An San, demanding that she return her medals and apologize.

Since its inception in February, one such group’s YouTube channel has amassed over 300,000 subscribers, and their online campaigns can be vicious.

They have gotten apologies from businesses – and even a government ministry – for using imagery of squeezing fingers in advertisements, which they claim are used as a sign for small penises by “extreme, misandrist feminists.”

Leading conservative politicians, including two presidential candidates, have taken advantage of the anti-feminist fervor by vowing to remove the gender ministry.

Young men argue that equality initiatives fail to address issues that impact men, and critics accuse the department of “deepening” the country’s social divisions.

They argue that it is particularly unfair as only South Korean men are required to serve in the military for nearly two years, delaying their career begins in a highly competitive country, while women are excused.

The ministry is outmoded, according to lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, who is running for president of the conservative opposition People’s Power Party (PPP). He told AFP that it needed to be dismantled to eliminate the “enormous social cost caused by strife over gender problems.”

In a previous interview with MBC, he said, “It’s like a zombie — the ministry is still around even though it’s already dead, and that’s why it’s just causing negative impacts.”

“What we are seeing today is a very tremendous backlash to all of the progress that has been made,” Sharon Yoon, a Korean studies professor at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.