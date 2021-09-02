In Singapore, a British national has been charged with wirecard fraud.

As the repercussions from the incident continues to spread, authorities in Singapore have accused a British man with a fraud tied to the defunct German payments business Wirecard.

Last year, Wirecard declared bankruptcy after confessing that 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) missing from its books did not exist, shocking Germany.

According to a court spokesperson, James Henry O’Sullivan, 46, was charged in a Singapore court on Wednesday.

According to a charge sheet obtained by AFP, the Briton obtained a letter from company director R. Shanmugaratnam in March 2017 stating that his firm had 86.4 million euros (about $100 million) in escrow for Wirecard.

According to the accusations, Shanmugaratnam’s company, Citadelle Corporate Services, “did not manage the abovementioned account.”

If convicted, O’Sullivan may face a sentence of up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both.

Citadelle, a Singapore business administration organization, has been at the center of inquiries into Wirecard’s demise in the city-state.

Shanmugaratnam was charged last year with falsely claiming in letters sent in 2016 and 2017 that the firm held huge sums in accounts on behalf of Wirecard.

Wirecard’s problems began in January 2019, when a series of Financial Times articles claimed that its Asian subsidiary, led by chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, had engaged in accounting irregularities.

Marsalek has remained at large after failing to surrender to German authorities.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz described the Wirecard collapse, which has attracted analogies to the Enron accounting scandal in the United States in the early 2000s, as “unparalleled” in Germany.

Markus Braun, the company’s former CEO, and several other top employees have been charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with the enormous scheme.