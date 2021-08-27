In severe cases of malaria, a trial shows a 70% reduction.

According to a study, a new malaria prevention strategy based on existing drugs reduced severe cases of the parasite disease among children in Sub-Saharan Africa by more than 70%.

The “dramatic” results, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, came from combining antimalarial vaccine booster doses with prophylactic medications prior to the rainy season.

Malaria kills about 400,000 people per year, the vast majority of them are children under the age of five.

Brian Greenwood of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the paper’s main author, told AFP that members of the team were in contact with the World Health Organization about amending the organization’s recommendations.

The RTS,S vaccine, produced by the British pharmaceutical giant GSK more than 20 years ago, is not very successful on its own, according to Greenwood.

Prior study has indicated that the vaccine’s effectiveness diminishes over time, with only around 30% efficacy after three to four years.

Because malaria in the Sahel and Sub-Sahel region is very seasonal, the researchers wanted to see if administering boosters before each year’s rainy season, when mosquito populations are at their greatest, would improve outcomes.

Over the course of three years, the trial tracked about 6,000 toddlers aged five to seventeen months from Burkina Faso and Mali.

The children were divided into three groups: those who received only sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and amodiaquine as antimalarial medications, those who received only the RTS,S vaccination, and those who received a combination.

When compared to the medications alone, the combination was the most effective intervention, lowering malaria cases by 63 percent, hospitalizations by 71 percent, and fatalities by 73 percent.

“That was very dramatic,” Greenwood said, emphasizing that these figures are in addition to the effects of currently successful treatments, not in comparison to no medicine, which would have been unethical to test.

In comparison to no intervention, he estimated that the combination of booster vaccine doses and antimalarial medications reduced hospitalizations and mortality by 90%.

The vaccination is given to children in three doses to stimulate their immune systems, followed by a booster every year. It’s based on a particle that prepares the immune system to fight the parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

Every four months, the anti-malarial medications are given for three days.

The study, according to Greenwood, demonstrated the need of formulating plans based on local epidemiological conditions, such as delivering vaccines ahead of peak season rather than during times when there was no transmission.