In September, a transportation slump dragged down US durable goods.

Orders for large-ticket items According to official data released Wednesday, US manufactured goods fell for the first time in five months in September, owing mostly to lower orders for planes and vehicles.

The Commerce Department said that durable goods orders decreased by 0.4 percent in September, seasonally adjusted, compared to August, but the drop was less severe than analysts had predicted.

According to the report, the loss was driven by a 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing’s jets, falling 27.9% in the month.

If the transportation industry is omitted, overall orders rose 0.4 percent, according to Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin, “a hint that many businesses remained positive about the economic outlook even as the Delta variation extended across the country.”

The effects of the global semiconductor shortfall were visible in the figures, with motor vehicle and parts orders down 2.9 percent as automakers fight to keep assembly lines running amid a scarcity of critical computer chips.

If it hadn’t been for the defense industry, where orders for aircraft and parts increased by 104.3 percent and capital goods increased by 28.4 percent, the overall decline would have been far worse.

Overall orders would have declined by 2% if defense orders were excluded, according to the Commerce Department.

Demand will continue to underpin the industrial sector, according to Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics, even as global supply chain bottlenecks pose hurdles in the months ahead.

“Given the low inventory levels, the order pattern is likely to continue. However, supply bottlenecks and shortages in the manufacturing sector are major restraints that are likely to prevail in the near future “In an analysis, she stated.