In September 2022, Amazon will release a new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series.

The big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” series, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic saga, will premiere worldwide in September 2022, according to Amazon.

The streaming service is hoping that the untitled series will be as popular as “Game of Thrones.” On September 2, 2022, the first episode will be released.

“Filming of Season One completed today (Monday) in New Zealand,” according to Amazon, which bought the television rights to the cult classic for an estimated $250 million in 2017.

The series, set in Middle Earth and starring some of the epic’s most recognizable characters, kicks off with fresh adventures “starting thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books,” according to the announcement.

According to Amazon, the first season’s episodes will be released weekly, and the company also shared the first photographs from the show on social media on Monday.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who starred in the series “Spartacus,” and Robert Aramayo, who played a youthful Eddard Stark in “Game of Thrones,” which became a fantasy genre juggernaut over the course of its eight seasons, are among the cast members.

With a multi-season adaptation of Tolkien’s literary work already turning into a blockbuster movie franchise in the early 2000s, Amazon intends to gain ground on Netflix and Disney Plus with its streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The internet behemoth created by Jeff Bezos paid $8.45 billion for the famous MGM studios at the end of May.

The nearly century-old Hollywood studio’s purchase increased the platform’s streaming library, bringing the James Bond and Rocky franchises to the site.