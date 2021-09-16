In response to a crime wave, soldiers have been deployed in Bogota.

Authorities say hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets of Bogota in assistance of police fighting a surge of violent, sometimes fatal, armed robberies.

Colombia is experiencing its most violent period since a 2016 peace accord with Marxist rebels ended decades of armed conflict, and the deployment came late Wednesday in response to Mayor Claudia Lopez’s request for reinforcements.

According to Defense Minister Diego Molano, over 360 soldiers were dispatched to various locations throughout the city to assist the police.

One of the forces’ initial missions was to penetrate three impoverished Bogota areas, including the notorious Kennedy enclave, which is notorious for its high crime rates and instability.

According to General David Gomez, an army commander, they would check people’s identification documents and search vehicles and questionable individuals.

The soldiers will be armed and have arrest powers, according to Molano.

The minister blamed a rise in unemployment and poverty, as well as the “psychological and cultural” implications of months of coronavirus quarantine, for the increase in crime and violence in Bogota in recent months.

Colombia was heavily struck by the global epidemic, with poverty rates exceeding 40% and about one in every five persons unemployed, and Bogota’s economic activity has slowed significantly.

Bogota, according to city hall, requires an additional 10,000 police officers in addition to the 16,000 it now has.

So far this year, the eight-million-strong metropolis has seen 754 homicides and almost 65,000 robberies.

In 2020, there were 1,031 murders and almost 81,000 robberies reported.

Soldiers have been seen in the streets of the capital before: in May, the military was sent to Bogota and other places to assist police in responding to violent protests against President Ivan Duque’s government.

More than 60 people were killed in weeks of violence and a military crackdown that were criticized by the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and international human rights organizations.

Domestic military deployment is divisive in a country emerging from decades of conflict that ended with a peace accord in 2016, though the ELN rebel group and dissident FARC guerrillas continue to fight in some areas.

In response to the latest “authoritarian” step, Bogota municipal councilor Diego Cancino told AFP, “We cannot fall into desperate and fear-based tactics.”

The daily El Espectador posed the question, “Militarization or deterrence?”

Although Lopez acknowledged that “the army cannot supplant the constitutional tasks of the police,” he said that the most recent deployment was. Brief News from Washington Newsday.