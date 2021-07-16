In Rainbow Nation, a South African township becomes a ‘racial’ flashpoint.

Armed neighbors guarded a roadblock outside a township that has become a flashpoint between black South Africans and Indian counterparts, keeping warm by the fire.

Since looting began in South Africa on July 9, many communities have banded together to defend their homes, businesses, and infrastructure against looters.

However, instability in Phoenix, a suburb of Durban in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, has escalated into a conflict between two ethnic groups in the so-called Rainbow Nation.

Twenty people have killed, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, in some of the bloodiest violence since white minority rule ended in 1994.

At their checkpoint, young males of South Asian ancestry brandished firearms and machetes, claiming to discourage troublemakers.

However, the group has been accused of bigotry and cruelty, including blocking people from the neighborhood solely because they are black, while others have been chastised for pursuing vigilante justice.

Karim Loven, the leader of a local policing group, claimed, “We are not racist.”

“If you look at the media, they’re saying it’s a racial thing, but whoever says it’s racist is talking nonsense,” he stated.

“We took a stand here to safeguard our loved ones.”

When riots and looting began in KZN, spurred by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, and subsequently moved to Johannesburg, South African police were quickly overwhelmed.

In the absence of police, about 120 people have been killed in looting and slayings around the country.

The government called out the army reserves on Wednesday to assist restore order by bolstering a force of 25,000 troops.

Communities like Phoenix have taken affairs into their own hands in the void.

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised ordinary people for “standing up not only to preserve their own possessions but also to defend our democracy, because they can understand that this is an assault on the democratic situation” during a visit to Durban on Friday.

By Thursday, the hashtag #PhoenixMassacre was trending on social media, with some users suggesting that members of the ethnic Indian population used excessive force.

“If you’re looting, we’re shooting, because we’ve got nothing to eat,” one masked community member manning the impromptu checkpoint in Phoenix remarked frankly.

“It’s put a lot of burden on the community,” said Trevin Bramduth, a balaclava-clad armed employee of KZN VIP Protection, who was assigned to the region.

“Everyone is terrified of leaving their homes. Many people have obviously lost their employment as a result of this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.