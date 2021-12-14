In Quarantine, the Hong Kong Central Bank sends care packages to executives.

As the business community’s complaints with Hong Kong’s international isolation increase, the city’s central bank disclosed Tuesday that its staff sent care packages of sweets to high-profile executives in quarantine.

The financial center boasts one of the world’s longest quarantines, which has kept the city mostly coronavirus-free while cutting it off from the rest of the globe.

Care gifts have helped several VIP executives who have been placed in obligatory hotel quarantine for up to 21 days.

On Monday, Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), told the Hong Kong Economic Times that a team was bringing “wine and gourmet cuisine” to finance executives in the hopes that they would be “less unhappy with Hong Kong” because of the rigorous quarantines.

“From their own pockets, HKMA senior executives delivered confectioneries to a handful of executives under quarantine as a sign of personal regards,” a HKMA official told AFP on Tuesday.

The HKMA did not say what the care packages contained or how many people had received them.

Even as competing commercial hubs like Singapore, New York, and London transition to living with the virus and reopening borders, Hong Kong, which bills itself as “Asia’s World City,” has remained largely sealed off from the rest of the world throughout the pandemic.

The city’s leaders have adopted China’s zero-Covid strategy and stated that quarantine-free travel with the mainland must be resumed before the rest of the globe is reopened.

This strategy has been appreciated by Hong Kong residents who are separated from their families or companies in China, but it has provoked significant resentment among blue-chip multinational employees and managers.

Businesses have complained that the laws are preventing them from retaining and recruiting top staff, but their concerns to officials have gone unheeded.

Some airlines have avoided flying to Hong Kong entirely to avoid quarantine for their crews.

FedEx stated last month that all pilots based in the city would be relocated to California.

In October, the banking industry’s major advocacy group in Hong Kong released a study warning that half of its members were considering relocating people or functions out of the city.

With no end in sight to the zero-Covid policy, big financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have been providing employees tens of thousands of dollars to assist fund quarantine periods.