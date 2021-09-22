In Qatar, the Afghan Girls Robotics Team is designing their future.

Since abandoning their homeland, the nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team who were evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their celebrity and won hearts.

The girls are back in school and working on their entry for a global robotics competition. They are concerned about their immediate future but hope to return to Afghanistan one day.

Ayda Haydarpour, 17, a team member who became interested in digital engineering as a child after playing Super Mario, said it was “too difficult” to keep up with events in Afghanistan, but she hopes to return to open the country’s first STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) school.

With a chuckle, she said, “My grandfather used to ask me a lot of questions about his tablet and phone.”

“Robotics is new in Afghanistan, especially for women,” said Haydarpour, who has three sisters in the country.

Her mother was a teacher at a girls’ high school, but the institution has yet to reopen since the Taliban took over the government last month.

During the Taliban’s violent rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women were barred from work and education, and were confined to their homes.

The Taliban promised on Tuesday that girls would be permitted to return to school, despite the fact that they have been effectively excluded so far, with a spokesman adding that “additional time is needed.”

Haydarpour aspires to work for Microsoft one day, but she is clear that she wants to “go back and serve my people.”

Haydarpour slumped over a laptop covered with colorful badges while her teammates installed components in the robotics lab at Texas A&M, one of several US colleges with an office in Qatar.

The girls who were evacuated to Qatar were placed in one of three universities based on their needs, with Doha providing full scholarships.

Some of their teammates are still in Afghanistan, while others have relocated to Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

However, the nine Qatari girls got together after school to work on their robotics competition entry for the First Global Challenge.

When asked how their second day of school went after a long flight from Afghanistan on a Qatari military plane and a 10-day quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak, the girls responded in chorus, “all good.”

Eight of the girls got into a heated argument over a broken component on a circuit board they were making for a CubeSat weather station.

"We couldn't solve it for a week, so we changed the wire," Haydarpour explained, holding up a printed circuit board with cables trailing behind it.