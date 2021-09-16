In Q4, these are the top ten DeFi projects to keep an eye on.

As we enter the final quarter of the year, the year 2021 is drawing to a close, and the year 2022 is rapidly approaching. Despite some setbacks in 2021, the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, particularly the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, has been on the rise. Decentralized financialization of digital services, products, and art has become a popular phenomena, and DeFi encompasses both gaming and the emerging NFT space.

Since its inception in 2020, the DeFi business has attracted millions of new consumers looking for both traditional and innovative financial services in a decentralized setting. Nearly $100 billion is currently locked in several protocols that provide services such as borrowing, lending, staking, and more. With new protocols and platforms debuting at a dizzying pace, we’ve put together a list of ten pre-vetted and promising initiatives to keep an eye on as we head into Q4. Traditional DeFi ventures, as well as gaming and NFT-focused businesses, are among them.

EQIFI is unusual in that it is a DeFi initiative powered by EQIBank, a regulated and fully licensed bank, and it is this distinction that truly distinguishes it. The EQIFI team, led by CEO Brad Yasar and Chairman Jason Blick, has a wealth of experience and is dedicated to bringing democratization of global financial services to the forefront.

The project has created advanced infrastructures for borrowing, lending, and investing in Ethereum, ERC-20 tokens, and selected fiat currencies using blockchain technology. Because the EQIFI project is supported by EQIBank, users can have access to items like multi-currency bank accounts and credit cards.

Given that the team just needed ten days to reach the seed phase and other strategic financing targets, it’s safe to conclude that EQIFI is a project worth keeping an eye on!

Scallop is a one-stop shop for all things bitcoin and banking. Users may safely store fiat and crypto assets under one roof thanks to the unique financial ecosystem.

Scallop provides customers with GBP and IBAN banking accounts that are regulated and insured, as well as a digital and banking-grade hardware wallet for digital assets. It offers a ten-product suite that includes, among other things, cards, accounts, an exchange, and an NFT marketplace.

Scallop is taking on traditional banking with digital weaponry, and it has the potential to alter the way we bank.

WagyuSwap is what it’s called. Brief News from Washington Newsday.