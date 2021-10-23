In practice for the US Grand Prix, Verstappen slams Hamilton, calling him a “Stupid Idiot.”

In the second practice session for the United States Grand Prix on Friday, road anger flared as the track temperature soared, with Max Verstappen calling title challenger Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot.”

When the Dutchman was lining up a flying lap, Hamilton irritated Verstappen by pushing through on the inside of the Red Bull.

In the championship race, Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points.

After the Mercedes nearly pushed Verstappen off the track, the Dutchman yielded, taking his right hand from the steering wheel and pointing his middle finger towards Hamilton’s rear end.

Verstappen shouted on team radio that Hamilton was a “dumb idiot” and never recovered his composure, finishing ninth fastest in the practice.

Christian Horner, the team’s principal, was more composed.

From the pit lane, Horner told UK Sky TV, “They were obviously queuing up to start the lap and Lewis chose just to jump Max there.”

“In sessions like these, they have an unspoken rule that they take turns, and Max was pointing out that he was first in line.”

Verstappen was never able to find an opening in the traffic to try again.

“Why do we constantly end up stuck in traffic?” “Jesus,” said a later radio transmission, which also included a few bad words.

He wasn’t the only one who was enraged behind the wheel.

A car exiting the pits nearly sideswiped Nikita Mazepin.

“Who was that guy?” “We just averted a collision,” the Russian explained. “It’s hard to get a lap on this circuit,” says the driver. Verstappen was more circumspect after the session, with his helmet off but his mask on.

“It’s just a traffic catastrophe,” he continued, before addressing the Hamilton incident with a puzzled tone.

“I’m not sure what happened there because we’re all lining up to go for our laps.”

Despite the fact that his team had been substantially outperformed by Mercedes in the morning, the afternoon was not a complete loss for him.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull was the fastest with a timing of 1min 34.946sec.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second, 0.257 seconds behind.

Hamilton placed third in 0.364, 0.50sec ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who had what would have been the quickest time of the day deleted because he crossed the white track limits line on trun 19.

The next three fastest drivers were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, ahead of Verstappen.

“It was a good day,” Perez added. “Obviously, fitting everything in will be difficult. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.