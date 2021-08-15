In post-war Libya, multibillion-dollar reconstruction projects are expected.

A decade after the oil-rich country slid into anarchy, a slew of countries are contemplating multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects if stability is restored.

Libya’s rehabilitation, according to economist Kamal Mansouri, will be one of the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.

He thinks that rebuilding Libya, which has been wracked by violence and political uncertainty since tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was deposed in a 2011 rebellion, will cost “more than 100 billion dollars.”

Former colonial power Italy, Egypt, and Turkey are expected to receive the majority of restoration contracts.

Hundreds of abandoned projects worth billions of euros were launched between 2000 and 2010, as evidenced by dozens of rusty cranes and unfinished structures along the seashore in Tripoli’s capital.

Libya fell under the grip of a complicated, ever-shifting patchwork of militias and foreign mercenaries backing alternative administrations after Kadhafi’s ouster.

While Turkey has backed the Tripoli government, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt have backed eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, who battled but failed to seize the capital.

Last October, however, a UN-backed truce was reached, paving the door for the formation of an interim administration in March.

If a legal framework is agreed on in time, the new government led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah would be tasked with holding presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Western and regional leaders have courted the new leadership, with huge business delegations accompanying them to Libya.

Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, was joined by the CEO of ENI, the country’s largest energy company.

Dbeibah, an engineer and businessman, visited Rome in May and promised to strengthen collaboration on energy projects with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.

Italy wants to protect its commercial interests in the country with Africa’s greatest oil reserves, where Eni has been the major foreign participant in the energy sector since 1959.

According to reports, the company wants to develop a photovoltaic solar factory in southern Libya.

In June, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid a business delegation a visit, while Dbeibah visited Paris.

Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria are also in the running for lucrative contracts because Dbeibah’s administration participates in various economic forums.

Tatneft, a Russian energy company, sent a mission to Tripoli in June to look into oil exploration possibilities.

“Libya hasn’t developed anything in ten years,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a senior fellow at the Global Initiative and a Libya expert.

“It is a wealthy country that has neglected to maintain its infrastructure.”

Its airports, roads, and electricity have all been devastated by a decade of conflict. Brief News from Washington Newsday.