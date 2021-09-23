In Peru, gas pipeline workers discover 800-year-old bodies.

An archaeologist discovered the bones of eight people buried in a shared tomb with food and musical instruments 800 years ago while digging gas pipes in Peru.

Adult and child bodies were wrapped in plant material and surrounded by grain, plates, and a variety of wind instruments, including flutes, according to Cecilia Camargo, an archaeologist employed by the Calidda gas firm whose workers made the discovery.

The eight had been living in Chilca, an old village 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Lima.

Some were buried with shells on their heads and bags containing coca leaves, which are usually eaten as a stimulant.

“It’s a significant discovery that adds to our understanding of Chilca’s pre-Hispanic history,” the researcher stated.

In 2018, workers from the same company discovered another 30 ancient bodies in Chilca.