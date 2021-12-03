In Pakistan, a Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched and set on fire.

A Sri Lankan manufacturing manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob in Pakistan on Friday, according to authorities, in an incident local media believed was tied to alleged blasphemy.

Few subjects in Pakistan are as energizing as blasphemy, and even the smallest hint of an offense to Islam can elicit riots and lynchings.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, said he will personally oversee an investigation into “the awful vigilante attack,” which he described as “a day of disgrace for Pakistan.”

“Let there be no mistake: all those culpable will face the full force of the law,” he wrote on Twitter.

The incident occurred on Friday in Sialkot, roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Islamabad.

Several terrible video clips circulated on social media, showing a mob thrashing the prone victim while yelling anti-blasphemy chants.

Other footage showed his body on fire and the upturned wreckage of what was alleged to be his car.

Many members of the crowd made no effort to conceal their identities, and some even took photographs in front of the burning body.

Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab administration, told reporters in Lahore that police had already arrested 50 people.

“CCTV material is being thoroughly examined because we have been given 48 hours to conduct the investigation,” he said.

The anti-blasphemy slogans screamed in the social media videos were similar to those chanted by supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The TLP has already used rallies to bring the country to a halt, including an anti-French campaign last year after the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo reprinted caricatures depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

After another period of public upheaval in which seven police officers were slain, it was just unbanned last month and its commander was released from detention.

In just five years, the party’s popularity has skyrocketed in Pakistan, ushering in a new chapter in the country’s deadly fight against extremism.

Thousands of protesters set fire to a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s northern region on Sunday, demanding that cops give over a man suspected of burning the Koran.

Mashal Khan, a university student, was killed by an enraged mob in April 2017 after he was accused of uploading blasphemous content online.

After being wrongly accused of desecrating the Koran, a Christian couple was killed and burned in a kiln in Punjab in 2014.

According to AFP, Islamabad had spoken with Sri Lankan ambassadors about the event and "assured them that all individuals engaged in the horrible act have been brought to justice."