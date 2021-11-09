In order to attract workers, IKEA and Macy’s are raising the minimum wage and benefits.

More retailers are hiking minimum salaries, with Macy’s (M) and IKEA (IKEA) both announcing increases in their hourly rates as well as other incentives to attract workers in a tight labor market.

Macy’s and IKEA have recently boosted their minimum wage, joining Target, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, and other shops.

Target and Amazon raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour, while Walmart upped the wages of 565,000 U.S. workers by at least $1 an hour in September. The beginning wage at Walmart varies by position and ranges from $12 to $17 per hour.

In May 2022, Macy’s will raise its minimum pay to $15 per hour. With the salary hike, the average base pay for employees will be above $17 per hour, and the average total compensation will be $20 per hour, according to the department store retailer.

According to Macy’s, the salary rise has already begun in numerous cities and for all distribution center employees.

Along with the pay raise, Macy’s will start offering a debt-free education program to employees, covering 100% of tuition, books, and fees for “high school completion, college prep, English language learning, associate and bachelor’s degrees, bootcamps, and professional certificates within Macy’s debt-free network.”

The program will begin in February 2022 as part of a $35 million investment by Macy’s in a partnership with Guild Education over the next four years.

Additionally, Macy’s announced that it will provide employees with an additional paid holiday as a flexible well-being day, as well as increased flexibility to take a day off on a holiday that is meaningful to them.

The additional perks are part of the company’s “ongoing effort to attract and retain personnel crucial to its continuing growth,” according to the corporation.

IKEA is also raising compensation for its employees in the United States, raising pay to $16 per hour. Depending on the region, some hourly pay will start at $17 or $18 per hour, according to the business.

The wage hikes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, for full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees, increasing the average wage of an IKEA employee in the United States to $20 per hour, according to the firm.

IKEA has recently enhanced its benefits package to include five weeks of paid vacation for all employees.

Macy’s stock was trading at $30.48 at 10:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday, down 38 cents, or 1.22 percent.