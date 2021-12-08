In October, the number of job openings in the United States increased to 11 million.

According to the Labor Department, there were 11 million job opportunities in October and 4.2 million Americans departed their jobs in the same month.

With 254,000 job opportunities, accommodation and food services came in first, followed by nondurable products manufacturing (45,000) and educational services (42,000). The resignation rate dropped to 2.8 percent from 3 percent the month before. Transportation, warehousing, utilities, banking, insurance, and the arts and entertainment industries saw the most reductions in resignations. In state and municipal government, mining, and logging, resignations surged.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in February 2020, compared to 3.5 percent in February 2020 before the epidemic. Wages have also risen as firms seek to attract new workers at a time when a record number of individuals are leaving the workforce.

In October, job postings were approaching record highs, indicating that the US labor market had swung in favor of workers. https://t.co/dHbxCy6zGT “Hiring in the private sector has slowed, indicating that companies are frustrated. They’ve already raised wages and added more perks… carrots that should entice workers to stay “CNN spoke with Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO. “Separations decreased as well. In addition, fewer people quit their employment this month, which is good news.” In October, 6.5 million individuals were hired, 4.2 million quit their positions, and the number of layoffs remained flat at 1.4 million. “A near-record number of job opportunities would be cause for celebration under normal conditions. However, no employer is in a festive spirit “In a note to clients, Lee said: “If there aren’t enough workers to execute the real work, it’s difficult to fulfil orders or meet client needs.” This year’s labor market growth has been strong, but it still has a long way to go before fully recovering.