In October, Lowe’s is offering a First Responders Discount: Here’s How To Get It.

As a thank you for their service, Lowe’s (LOW) is offering a discount to first responders in October.

The ten percent discount will be accessible in-store and online at Lowes.com from Oct. 22 to 24, according to USA Today, by obtaining a coupon and proving frontline worker status.

Those who apply for the discount at Lowes.com/firstresponders include firefighters, emergency medical technicians/paramedics, police officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses, and doctors.

They will be required to complete a form in order to validate their eligibility as a frontline worker utilizing the ID.me verification service.

Eligible first responders will receive an email from Lowe’s with a 10% discount code that may be used on a single full-price item purchase online, in-store, or on the Lowe’s app after registering with the site, according to USA Today.

Exclusions apply, and there is a maximum of one coupon per household.

“Our nation’s first responders wake up each day with a mission to assist others,” Lowe’s chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement to the news site. We hope that by providing this unique discount, we can express our gratitude and admiration to the many brave people who put their lives on the line every day.”

According to USA Today, the home improvement shop will also provide an appreciation coin to the first 75 responders who redeem the discount at any of its stores nationwide.

Lowe’s also offers a 10% discount to active military service members and veterans on eligible items every day, in addition to the first responders discount. Those interested in receiving a military discount should visit Lowes.com/military/validation and register.

National First Responders Day is observed on October 28th.